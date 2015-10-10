ANKARA Ninety-five people were killed in an attack by two suspected suicide bombers on a rally of pro-Kurdish and labour activists in Ankara on Saturday, with 246 people still being treated, 48 of them in intensive care, the prime minister's office said.

It said in a written statement the investigation into who was responsible was continuing and the Ankara prosecutor's office was working to identify and carry out autopsies on the dead.

