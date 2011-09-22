ISTANBUL Having the worst-performing currency among major emerging market economies is not a recommendation for portfolio investors in Turkey, but it is proving a big plus for the country's exporters.

The lira has weakened by about 16 percent against the dollar and 19 percent against the euro since the start of this year. The benefits are starting to show up in trade data: annual export growth climbed to 30 percent in August from 24 percent in July.

When the lira hit an all-time low of 1.83 to the dollar a month ago, dragged down by the central bank's low-interest rate strategy, international fund managers voiced alarm.

But neither the government nor the central bank showed serious concern; although the central bank has conducted large auctions of foreign exchange in an apparent effort to slow the lira's decline or prevent a sharp fall beyond 1.80, but it has not tried to reverse the currency's weakness.

Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan, who oversees the economy, told people early this month not to complain about the currency losing value, arguing it should be seen positively given economic conditions.

Dursun Oguz Gursoy, a member of the Sectors Council at the Turkish Exporters Assembly, said: "We consider the central bank's measures as very favourable for Turkish exports. I think the 1.7500-1.8000 (per dollar) band allows Turkish exporters to do business."

The benefits of currency weakness could become even more pronounced in coming months, despite a slowing global economy, as most exporters' current contracts were signed before the lira fell to its current levels.

Turkish exports and the lira graph: link.reuters.com/wah83s

ROLE IN GROWTH

Exports have played a major role in the rapid growth of Turkey's economy since Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's ruling AK Party came to power in 2002. The value of exports jumped to $114 billion (74 billion pounds) last year from $36 billion in the government's first year.

A wide range of factors, not merely a weak currency, has contributed to Turkey's export boom. Analysts say the country's large domestic market, which is highly competitive, gives local companies the economies of scale and expertise to compete internationally. Greater political stability in the past decade has allowed rapid development of infrastructure.

But in the past year, the currency has emerged as a major factor in the boom. This is because of the central bank's drive to bring down a record current account deficit, which widened to $5.32 billion in July alone and is forecast by the International Monetary Fund to total 10.3 percent of gross domestic product this year.

The strategy hinges on lowering interest rates to deter inflows of speculative funds into Turkey, while raising banks' reserve requirements to cool domestic demand and boost the share of growth contributed by exports.

The metals sector, which earned $9.8 billion overseas in 2010, has been a star performer, with exports so far this year increasing 32 percent. Other big earners in foreign markets are automotive products, machinery and equipment, as well as textiles and clothing.

"This year we expect exports to grow 20 percent," Turkish Exporters Assembly President Mehmet Buyukeski told Reuters.

In the latest boost for the automobile sector, Tofas TOASO.I, a joint venture between Turkish group Koc Holding (KCHOL.IS) and Italy's Fiat FIA.MI, announced this month it would export New Doblo vans to the North American market. The project is expected to involve investment of $160 million.

Tofas Chief Executive Ali Pandir said revenues for the North American deal would be around $2.5-3 billion over seven years. The company already earns 55 percent of its revenues from exports.

"The current lira level against the dollar supports our position in export markets," Pandir said, though he added that the sovereign debt crisis in the euro zone was dampening demand for his company's products.

Turkey's automotive industry saw overseas sales jump 21.5 percent from a year earlier to $13.6 billion in the first eight months of 2011. Local market leader Ford Otosan (FROTO.IS), joint owned by Ford Motor Co (F.N) and Koc Holding, expects to increase its exports by 22 percent this year to 216,000 vehicles.

RISKS

The export-focused strategy carries risks. For one thing, the country is vulnerable to any major slowdown in its top export markets at a time of uncertainty in the global economy.

But Turkey has had considerable success in diversifying exports, building trade ties with fellow Muslim countries in the Middle East and North Africa as well as members of the former Soviet bloc. The share of Turkish exports taken by the Middle East and North Africa climbed from 13.1 percent in 2002 to 26.6 percent in 2010.

This has at least started to reduce Turkey's vulnerability to a slump in Europe. The European Union is still the biggest single market for Turkish goods, but it has dropped from more than 56 percent in 2005, when Turkey started formal negotiations to join the EU, to 46 percent last year. The EU bid is struggling, because of disagreement over Turkey's role in northern Cyprus and concern among some EU states about the admission of a largely Muslim country; EU leaders are due to review Turkey's membership bid in December.

Another risk of the low-interest rate, soft-currency policy is that it could fuel inflation. But because of the global economic slowdown, the inflation threat appears to be contained for now; the central bank said on Tuesday that trends were consistent with its target of bringing inflation down to 5 percent by end-2012, from 6.65 percent last month.

So for the time being, Turkey's export sector may continue to outperform most others by a considerable margin. The government is working with industry to make exporters more productive; late last month Economy Minister Zafer Caglayan spelt out plans for new free trade zones around the country and a project to make Mersin, on Turkey's southeast coast, one of the world's largest container ports.

