ISTANBUL Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan on Monday welcomed the decision by Fitch Ratings to upgrade Turkey to investment grade, saying the decision was appropriate and overdue, expressing hope that other agencies would follow its lead.

"Turkey's achievement of this credit rating is expected to mark the start of a new era in the access of our public and private sector institutions to international capital markets," Babacan said in a written statement.

(Writing by Daren Butler)