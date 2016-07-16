PARIS France on Saturday condemned the coup attempt in Turkey and expressed the hope that democracy in the country would survive its aftermath.

"The Turkish population showed great maturity and courage by defending its institutions," Foreign Minister Ayrault said in a statement.

Forces loyal to the Turkish government were fighting on Saturday to crush the remnants of a military coup attempt which crumbled after crowds answered President Tayyip Erdogan's call to take to the streets.

"France hopes that calm can return quickly. It hopes that Turkish democracy will emerge reinforced by this test and that fundamental liberties will be fully respected," the statement said

(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Andrew Callus)