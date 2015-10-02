Egyptian court jails 56 over migrant boat shipwreck
RASHID, Egypt An Egyptian court sentenced 56 people to prison on Sunday over the capsizing of a migrant boat that left over 200 people dead last year.
ISTANBUL Russia requires construction licences for at least two lines of the proposed TurkStream pipeline project, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.
"One will be for Turkey and one for Europe," Novak told reporters on the sidelines of a G20 energy ministers' meeting in Istanbul.
The Kremlin said last month that discussions about TurkStream - supposed to bring 63 billion cubic metres of gas a year to Turkey and southern Europe via Greece - had been slowed due to Turkey's Nov. 1 parliamentary election.
(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Dale Hudson)
RASHID, Egypt An Egyptian court sentenced 56 people to prison on Sunday over the capsizing of a migrant boat that left over 200 people dead last year.
VLADIVOSTOK/YEKATERINBURG Several dozen people were detained in protests across Russia on Sunday, after the opposition urged people to take to the streets to demonstrate against corruption and demand the resignation of Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.