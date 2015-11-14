ANKARA French President Francois Hollande on Saturday told his Turkish counterpart by phone that he would send his finance and foreign ministers to the G20 summit in Turkey, Turkish presidential sources said.

President Tayyip Erdogan spoke to Hollande to offer his condolences following multiple attacks in Paris which left at least 127 people dead.[ID:nL8N1390DC] Hollande had already said he would not attend the summit in the wake of Friday's killings.

"President Erdogan reiterated that terrorism had no religion or nation and that the Turkish people were standing behind France. Both leaders expressed their determination to tackle terrorism," one of the sources said.

(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz, writing by Jonny Hogg; Editing by Jon Boyle)