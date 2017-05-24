Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during the Extraordinary Congress of the ruling AK Party (AKP) in Ankara, Turkey May 21, 2017. Yasin/Bulbul/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

ANKARA Turkey would tell Germany "goodbye" if it decided to withdraw its troops from the Incirlik air force base, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

Erdogan, who was speaking in Ankara before flying to Brussels for a summit of NATO leaders and a meeting with European Union leaders, also said that Turkey had not received any indication from Berlin on the possible withdrawal of troops stationed at the southern Turkish air force base.

The future of the German troops at Incirlik has been thrown into question after Turkey blocked German lawmakers from visiting the troops this month, prompting Berlin to say it may consider moving the troops. Some 250 German troops are stationed at Incirlik, where they contribute to the U.S.-led fight against Islamic State.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Ece Toksabay)