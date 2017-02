Turkish demonstrators stage a protest against approval of a resolution by Germany's parliament that declares the 1915 massacre of Armenians by Ottoman forces a ''genocide'' in front of the German Embassy in Ankara, Turkey, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ANKARA Ankara is working on potential steps in response to the German parliament passing a resolution declaring the 1915 massacre of Armenians by Ottoman forces a genocide, Turkish deputy Prime Minister Nurettin Canikli said on Monday.

"It is not possible for us to remain indifferent to this," Canikli told a press conference during a cabinet meeting. "Work on whether it would be possible to overturn this decision and what steps can be taken is still underway," he said.

