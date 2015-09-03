ANKARA Germany is expecting 800,000 asylum seekers this year, four times higher than in 2014, the German Labour and Social Affairs Minister said on Thursday.

"As one of the world's richest countries, with good infrastructure, a viable welfare state, and a solid budget surplus, we are in a position to rise to the occasion," Andrea Nahles said at a briefing ahead of the G20 meeting in the Turkish capital that starts on Friday.

She also said the German government was making it easier for asylum seekers and migrants to access the labour market.

(Reporting by Jonny Hogg; editing by David Dolan)