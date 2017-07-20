FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey vows response to German foreign minister's remarks
July 20, 2017 / 3:12 PM / in a day

Turkey vows response to German foreign minister's remarks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey vowed on Thursday to make the "necessary response" to Germany after remarks by Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, which Ankara said were an unacceptable example of one-sided attitude of German authorities.

"Our country will not make concessions on its judicial independence and struggle against terrorism and terrorists for financial matters such as loans, funds or the Customs Union," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Ankara added it wanted to continue to see Germany as an ally and a friend.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Alison Williams

