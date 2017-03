ISTANBUL Turkey's foreign ministry said on Monday a report in a German magazine that Berlin had been spying on Ankara for years would be "absolutely unacceptable" if true and called on the German government to issue a full explanation.

"It is expected that the German authorities present an official and satisfactory explanation on the claims reported by German media and end these activities immediately if the claims are true," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

