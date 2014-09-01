ISTANBUL Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan will retain overall responsibility for the economy in the new cabinet, government spokesman Bulent Arinc said on Monday, a move likely to ease concerns of a turf war within government.

The announcement of new Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu's cabinet on Friday saw Babacan retain his post as a deputy prime minister, but the appointment of Numan Kurtulmus, head of economic affairs in the ruling AK party, as another deputy premier unnerved markets.

Senior officials told Reuters late on Saturday that Babacan would retain overall responsibility for the economy and that an announcement would be made on Monday.

(Reporting by Daren Butler; Writing by Nick Tattersall)