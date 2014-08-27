ANKARA Incoming Turkish prime minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Wednesday membership of the European Union was a strategic target for Turkey and will be pursued decisively.

In a speech to the ruling AK Party of president-elect Tayyip Erdogan, whom he was set to replace as party leader later on Wednesday, Davutoglu said the country's foreign policy would remain multi-faceted.

(Reporting by Orhan Coskun and Gulsen Solaker; Writing by Daren Butler, Editing by Humeyra Pamuk)