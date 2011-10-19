ANKARA Turkish President Abdullah Gul said revenge would be "very great" for attacks carried out by suspected Kurdish rebels in southeastern Turkey on Wednesday which killed 26 Turkish soldiers and wounded at least 16.

"No one should forget this, those that inflict this pain on us will endure far greater pain. Those that think they will weaken our state with these attacks or think they will bring our state into line, they will see that the revenge for these attacks will be very great and they will endure it many times over," Gul told reporters in Istanbul.

(Writing by Jonathon Burch)