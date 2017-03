ANKARA A Turkish military helicopter crashed on the edge of the capital Ankara on Tuesday, killing four soldiers on board, local media reported.

The helicopter was on a training flight when it hit high tension cables and crashed into a field about 18 km (11 miles) south of the city centre, the media reports said. Television footage showed the helicopter broken into several pieces.

There was no immediate comment from the military.

