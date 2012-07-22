Russia's U.N. envoy Churkin dies suddenly in New York
MOSCOW Russia's combative ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, died suddenly in New York on Monday after being taken ill at work, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
DIYARBAKIR, Turkey Four Turkish soldiers were killed and eight were injured on Sunday when their helicopter crashed in south-eastern Turkey near the Iraqi border, the military General Staff said.
The S-70 Sikorsky helicopter crashed after it appeared to lose power during a landing in a remote, mountainous area of Hakkari province, it said in a statement on its website.
Clashes have taken place in Hakkari in the past between the Turkish armed forces and the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). More than 40,000 people have died in the conflict since the PKK took up arms against the state in 1984.
BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Christian Social Union (CSU) sister party moved back in front of the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) in an INSA poll for Bild newspaper published on Monday.
PARIS France's far-right National Front accused authorities of staging a media stunt on Monday to influence the presidential election after police searched its headquarters in an investigation into "fake jobs".