DIYARBAKIR One Turkish soldier was killed and 12 were injured on Saturday when their helicopter crashed in southeastern Turkey, security sources said.

The Sikorsky helicopter crashed on Herekol mountain, in the Pervari area of Siirt province, the sources told Reuters. The cause of the crash was not clear immediately, they said.

