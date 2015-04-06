ISTANBUL A British citizen was among those arrested in an operation against a far-left militant group in Turkey after its members last week took hostage a prosecutor who died when armed police tried to free him, local media said on Monday.

Stephan Shak Kacynski, a British national of Polish origin, was detained on Saturday as part of an operation against the Revolutionary People's Liberation Party-Front (DHKP-C), the pro-government Daily Sabah newspaper said.

A source from Britain's Foreign and Commonwealth Office confirmed that a UK national with that name had been held by the police and that he had been offered consular assistance, but gave no further details.

The prosecutor died from his wounds after security forces stormed the office last Tuesday, ending a six-hour standoff. His two captors were also killed.

The United States, European Union and Turkey list the DHKP-C as a terrorist organisation. It was behind a suicide bombing at the U.S. Embassy in 2013. In 2001, two policemen and an Australian tourist died in a DHKP-C attack in central Istanbul.

