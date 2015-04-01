French election race tightening three weeks from vote, poll shows
PARIS France's presidential election race is looking tighter than it was seven days ago with three weeks to run before voting starts, an opinion poll showed on Saturday.
ISTANBUL Protesters clashed with Turkish police overnight in two Istanbul neighbourhoods after far-left militants who took a prosecutor hostage in a courthouse were killed by security forces in an attempted rescue mission.
The two members of the banned Revolutionary People's Liberation Party-Front (DHKP-C) took prosecutor Mehmet Selim Kiraz hostage on Tuesday as an act of revenge over a teenager's death during anti-government protests in 2013.
Kiraz, who was also killed in the rescue attempt, was leading an investigation into the death last March of 15-year-old Berkin Elvan, who died after nine months in a coma from a head wound sustained from a police gas canister.
Police used tear gas to break up protests in Okmeydani, Elvan's neighbourhood in central Istanbul, the Radikal newspaper said on its website.
In the working-class Istanbul district of Gazi, scene of frequent clashes and where the group has sympathisers, police used tear gas and water cannon to stop protesters from marching on a police station, it said.
Elvan died during protests that began as an effort to save a park from development before swelling into the biggest anti-government movement in a generation. President Tayyip Erdogan has described Elvan as a "terrorists' pawn."
The DHKP-C is a Marxist group formed in the late 1970s that has been behind a series of assassinations and suicide bombings, including fatal attacks on the U.S. Embassy. The Turkish police have been a frequent target too.
A website close to the group published a picture of the prosecutor with a gun to his head on Tuesday. Authorities tried to negotiate for Kiraz's release, but he was shot in the head and body and died of his wounds.
(Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall and editing by John Stonestreet)
PARIS France's presidential election race is looking tighter than it was seven days ago with three weeks to run before voting starts, an opinion poll showed on Saturday.
PARIS Britain's contribution to European security is "unconditional", Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson told a French newspaper, denying the government had made a veiled threat to reduce cooperation if there was no post-Brexit trade deal.