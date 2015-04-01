Turkish riot police stand guard in front of the Justice Palace in Istanbul March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A Turkish riot police vehicle is seen outside the Justice Palace in Istanbul March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Members of Turkish police special forces unit prepare to enter the Justice Palace in Istanbul March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Members of Turkish police special forces unit perpare to enter the Justice Palace in Istanbul March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Turkish riot police stand guard in front of the Justice Palace in Istanbul March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Turkish riot police stand guard in front of the Justice Palace in Istanbul March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A gunman poses with Prosecutor Mehmet Selim Kiraz with a gun on his head after he was taken hostage in his office in a court house in Istanbul March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Halkin Sesi TV/Handout via Reuters

People attend the funeral ceremony of prosecutor Mehmet Selim Kiraz at the Justice Palace in Istanbul April 1, 2015. Kiraz died from his wounds after security forces stormed the office where members of a far-left Turkish group took him hostage on Tuesday, killing his two captors. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

People attend the funeral ceremony of prosecutor Mehmet Selim Kiraz at the Justice Palace in Istanbul April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

People attend the funeral ceremony of prosecutor Mehmet Selim Kiraz at the Justice Palace in Istanbul April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

ISTANBUL Protesters clashed with Turkish police overnight in two Istanbul neighbourhoods after far-left militants who took a prosecutor hostage in a courthouse were killed by security forces in an attempted rescue mission.

The two members of the banned Revolutionary People's Liberation Party-Front (DHKP-C) took prosecutor Mehmet Selim Kiraz hostage on Tuesday as an act of revenge over a teenager's death during anti-government protests in 2013.

Kiraz, who was also killed in the rescue attempt, was leading an investigation into the death last March of 15-year-old Berkin Elvan, who died after nine months in a coma from a head wound sustained from a police gas canister.

Police used tear gas to break up protests in Okmeydani, Elvan's neighbourhood in central Istanbul, the Radikal newspaper said on its website.

In the working-class Istanbul district of Gazi, scene of frequent clashes and where the group has sympathisers, police used tear gas and water cannon to stop protesters from marching on a police station, it said.

Elvan died during protests that began as an effort to save a park from development before swelling into the biggest anti-government movement in a generation. President Tayyip Erdogan has described Elvan as a "terrorists' pawn."

The DHKP-C is a Marxist group formed in the late 1970s that has been behind a series of assassinations and suicide bombings, including fatal attacks on the U.S. Embassy. The Turkish police have been a frequent target too.

A website close to the group published a picture of the prosecutor with a gun to his head on Tuesday. Authorities tried to negotiate for Kiraz's release, but he was shot in the head and body and died of his wounds.

(Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall and editing by John Stonestreet)