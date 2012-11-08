ISTANBUL Turkey does not expect to reduce the oil and gas it imports from Iran when an exemption from U.S. sanctions expires on December 3, Turkish Energy Minister Taner Yildiz said, signalling once again the government wants to renew the dispensation.

Turkey is seeking new sources of oil and has continued to request more crude from Saudi Arabia, Libya, Russia and other countries from which it already buys, Yildiz told reporters late on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Evrim Ergin; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley)