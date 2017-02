ISTANBUL Turkey has no plans for cooperation with Iran to build nuclear power plants, Turkish Energy Minister Taner Yildiz told reporters on Wednesday, a day after a senior Iranian official had floated the possibility.

Mohammad Javad Larijani, a foreign affairs adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khameini told Reuters in New York on Tuesday, that Tehran was willing to share its nuclear technology with neighbouring countries, suggesting it could help Turkey build an atomic power plant.

