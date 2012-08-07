ANKARA Only Turkey and Iran working together can resolve their region's conflicts, particularly the fighting in Syria, Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi said on a visit to Turkey on Tuesday.

"Without anyone of these major players I think the realisation or materialisation of peace and stability in the region, especially in countries like Syria, will be very difficult," Salehi told reporters at the airport.

He added he would discuss with Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu the situation of 48 Iranians seized by rebels in Syria.

