ANKARA Turkey's military said on Sunday it carried out air strikes on nine Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq between June 22-24.

In a statement on its website, the military said most of the targets were in the Qandil region and were hideouts and caves belonging to Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants. It said all its planes had returned safely to their bases.

