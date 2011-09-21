ISTANBUL Turkey's military said on Wednesday its war planes had struck 152 Kurdish guerrilla targets in northern Iraq over the past month and that the air strikes would continue, despite opposition from Iraq's regional Kurdish government.

Turkey has stepped up air and artillery operations on suspected Kurdistan Workers'Party (PKK) rebels in northern Iraq over the past months in retaliation for an increase in PKK attacks on Turkish security forces inside Turkey.

The raids have fuelled tensions between Turkey and the semi-autonomous Kurdish region in Iraq and have triggered protests in the capital Arbil and other towns. Iraqi Kurdish government officials have called for the issue to be resolved through diplomatic means.

"Since August 17, 2011, 58 air sorties have been carried out in northern Iraq against hideouts, control points and weapons depots belonging to the separatist terror organisation," Turkey's general staff said in a statement on its website.

After analysing aerial photographs of the target areas, it said, 152 targets had been hit.

"The activities of the separatist terror organisation in northern Iraq will be closely monitored and as targets are determined, air operations will continue," it said.

The new wave of Turkish strikes, which began in August, are the first in more than a year on suspected PKK rebel bases in Iraq and mark an escalation of the conflict that has spanned nearly three decades.

More than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict since the PKK took up arms for Kurdish self-rule in 1984. Since mid-June alone, 110 people have been killed in clashes, according to an International Crisis Group report this week.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

In a statement carried by a website that has contacts with the PKK, the group denied any responsibility for a car bomb which killed three people in Ankara on Tuesday.

Security experts say PKK splinter groups in urban areas are sometimes behind bomb attacks that the PKK leadership in the mountains of Iraq has disavowed.

Adding to regional tensions has been an increase in rhetoric by Turkey of a potential cross-border land operation into northern Iraq, possibly in cooperation with Iran, which is locked in its own conflict with an offshoot of the PKK.

The Iraqi Kurdish regional government has said it has not given any approval for a Turkish military operation in northern Iraq, saying military operations "would not solve the problems."

Turkey has launched several cross-border air and ground operations in northern Iraq in the past, the last major incursion being in early 2008, when Turkey sent in 10,000 troops, backed by air power.

Iraq says Turkey still has 1,300 troops in Iraqi territory at small observation posts set up in the 1990s with the permission of Baghdad.

Turkey is also in talks with the United states to house a fleet of spy drones, currently based in Iraq, to carry out surveillance of suspected PKK hideouts in northern Iraq.

(Writing by Ece Toksabay and Jonathon Burch; Editing by Janet Lawrence)