ISTANBUL Turkish authorities are blaming sabotage for a fire on a pipeline carrying petroleum from Iraq to Turkey's Mediterranean coast that cut oil flows late on Friday, NTV television said.

The fire on the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline erupted near the town of Midyat in south-eastern Turkey, it said, citing the provincial governor.

No one was immediately available at the governor's office or at the state pipeline operator Botas to confirm the report.

The Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), a Kurdish separatist group, has claimed responsibility for attacks on the 960-kilometre link, which carries about a quarter of Iraqi oil exports, in the past.

(Reporting By Ayla Jean Yackley; editing by Ed Lane)