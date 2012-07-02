ANKARA Turkey's armed forces command said on Monday it had carried out air strikes on three Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq between June 26-30.

In a statement, it said the strikes were carried out in the Qandil and Zab areas and targeted shelters belonging to the "separatist terror organisation", a term used to describe the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) which is fighting for greater Kurdish autonomy in Turkey. It gave no further details.

