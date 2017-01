ISTANBUL An assailant at the Israeli embassy in the Turkish capital Ankara shouted "Allahu Akbar", or "God is great", outside the embassy before he was shot in the leg by police, Turkish police at the scene told Reuters.

An Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman earlier told Reuters that staff at the embassy were safe.

(Reporting by Umit Bektas and Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler)