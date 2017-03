ANKARA Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Friday all of Turkey's fundamental demands had been met with an apology from Israel over the killing of nine Turkish citizens in a 2010 naval raid on a Gaza-bound flotilla.

In a telephone call with his Turkish counterpart earlier on Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu apologised for the killings and said Israel would pay compensation to the families of victims aboard the flotilla.

