Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan has threatened to send warships into Mediterranean waters where Israel's navy operates, raising the prospect of a first seaborne confrontation between these two major U.S. allies.

Erdogan's remarks Tuesday were the latest development in the escalation of tensions since Ankara's downgrade of diplomatic ties in a dispute over Israel's killings of nine Turkish citizens in a raid to stop a flotilla from sailing to the Hamas Islamist-ruled Gaza Strip last year.

The following are facts about the navies of both nations:

TURKEY 14 submarines 23 frigates 26 missile boats / fast patrol boats 69 mine warfare vessels 98 patrol craft 46 landing craft 24 special marines forces boats

(Source: The Institute for National Security Studies at Tel Aviv University)

* The Turkish navy helped evacuate thousands of foreigners and wounded from Libya during the civil conflict there in early 2011, using frigates escorting ferries.

* Turkey also offered four frigates, a submarine and a support ship for a mission to enforce the U.N. arms embargo on Libya.

* The Turkish navy has deployed off the Somali coast to prevent pirates hijacking ships under a memorandum which the government presented to parliament in 2009. Turkish ships were among those hijacked by pirates in the region.

* Naval ships and aircraft from Turkey, Israel and the United States have held humanitarian search and rescue exercises in recent years. Ankara refrained from taking part in these in the last two years due to strains in ties with Israel.

* The Turkish navy was involved in a standoff with Greek forces in 1996 over an uninhabited islet in the Aegean Sea, the scene of territorial disputes between the two countries.

*ISRAEL 3 submarines 3 missile corvettes 10 missile boats / fast patrol boats 2 anti-submarine vessels 57 patrol boats 3 landing craft 14 special marines forces boats

*Israel's navy last confronted enemy forces in a 1973 Middle East War, engaging the Syrian and Egyptian navies, but has had sporadic clashes with militants off the Lebanese coast in the years since, and keeps up active patrols to enforce a blockade of the Gaza Strip. An Israeli missile boat took a direct missile hit off the Lebanese coast during a 2006 conflict Hezbollah guerrillas.

* Israel is also widely believed to have collected intelligence in the Red Sea and Indian Ocean using naval forces.

*Both Israel and Turkey had diesel-powered submarines. Israel's vessels are widely assumed to carry nuclear-tipped cruise missiles.

(Additional reporting by Daren Butler in Istanbul; Writing by Dan Williams and Allyn Fisher-Ilan)