ISTANBUL Turkey's Kale Group will set up a joint venture company with UK-based engineering firm Rolls-Royce to develop aircraft engines, including for Turkey's planned TF-X fighter jet, the company said on Monday.

Kale will hold 51 percent stake in the joint venture, while Rolls-Royce will have the rest, the statement said.

Kale said it aimed to develop both civilian and military aircraft engines, including for the TF-X, being developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), one of several major defence projects which Ankara has launched.

In January, Britain and Turkey signed a defence deal worth more than 100 million pounds to develop Turkish fighter jets during a visit to Ankara by Prime Minister Theresa May.

The deal involves BAE Systems and TAI working together on the TF-X, which will be the first Turkish-made fighter jet and will replace the F-16 fighter fleet starting from the 2020s.

Kale Group is a provider of structural components, assemblies and kits to the aerospace industry, according to its web site.

