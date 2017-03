ANKARA Turkish warplanes struck Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) targets and killed five insurgents as part of an air and ground offensive against the group in southeast Turkey, the Turkish military said on Tuesday.

The Turkish army said it hit PKK shelters and supply points in the mountainous Semdinli district of Hakkari province, north of Turkey's borders with Iraq and Iran, on Monday.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; editing by David Dolan)