ISTANBUL A police officer wounded in an attack in Turkey's southern province of Adana late on Monday died from his injuries, local media reported on Tuesday, becoming the second police officer to be killed in the incident.

The two police officers were attacked by two masked gunmen while on patrol in the Seyhan district of Adana province, which has a sizeable Kurdish population, Turkey's Hurriyet daily reported.

Adana Governor Mustafa Buyuk said in comments published by Hurriyet initial findings showed the attack was carried out by Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants, adding a search for the assailants is under way.

The most intense fighting since the 1990s has the engulfed mainly Kurdish southeast of the country after the state launched air strikes against armed PKK militants in Turkey and Iraq in July. More than a hundred security personnel and hundreds of militants have been killed.

The PKK, listed by the United States, Turkey and the European Union as a terrorist group, has waged an armed campaign for greater autonomy since 1984, but peace talks that began in 2012 had brought relative peace to the southeast.

The government has accused the PKK of using the 2-1/2 year truce to stockpile guns, while the opposition has said the government ended the peace process after a pro-Kurdish party won enough votes in June to enter parliament and deprive the ruling AK Party of a majority.

The party failed to find a coalition partner, and a new vote is scheduled for Nov. 1.

