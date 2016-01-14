ANKARA Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu strongly condemned an overnight truck bomb attack on a police station in the mostly Kurdish southeast Turkey on Thursday, and vowed Turkey would continue its fight against "every kind of terror".

Speaking at a technology forum in Ankara, Davutoglu said six people had been killed and 39 wounded in the attack in the small town of Cinar. The attack, which local authorities blamed on Kurdish militants, came days after a suspected Islamic State suicide bomber killed 10 German tourists in Istanbul.

(Reporting by Ercan Gurses; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Daren Butler)