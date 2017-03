DIYARBAKIR, Turkey A bomb ripped through an armoured police vehicle in southeast Turkey on Tuesday, killing three police officers, security officials said.

They said the bomb was believed to have been detonated by remote control on the road between the main southeastern city of Diyarbakir and the town of Silvan. Violence between security forces and Kurdish militants has flared up again across the region in recent days.

