DIYARBAKIR, Turkey An explosion ripped through a Turkish special operations police facility in the southeast's main city, Diyarbakir, on Wednesday, but there were no reports of any casualties, security sources said.

They said the blast occurred in the facility's bomb disposal unit but the cause was not immediately clear. They said a fire broke out after the blast but firefighters brought it under control.

(Reporting by Seyhmus Cakan; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Kevin Liffey)