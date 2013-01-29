BAGHDAD Kurdish militants have made no official declaration of any ceasefire for moment, a PKK guerrilla spokesman said in response to a media report the group will halt hostilities in Turkey as part of a fledging peace process.

The mainstream Hurriyet newspaper reported on Tuesday that 100 fighters from the Kurdistan Workers Party or PKK will hand in their weapons and leave Turkey as part of initial attempts to end their 28 years of insurgency.

"The PKK officially has made no such declaration for the moment," spokesman Roj Welat said by telephone. "There is no such information in our hands."

(Reporting by Patrick Markey)