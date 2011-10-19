ANKARA Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday Turkish troops were conducting "hot pursuit" operations in a region near the border with Iraq after Kurdish guerrillas killed 24 Turkish soldiers.

"As of now, wide reaching operations, including hot pursuit operations, are continuing in the region within the framework of international law," Erdogan told a news conference after he convened an emergency meeting with the interior and defence ministers, along with intelligence chiefs and top generals.

Turkish media had earlier put the number of soldiers killed at 26.

