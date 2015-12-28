Selahattin Demirtas, co-chairman of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), talks to the media before casting his ballot at a polling station during a general election in Istanbul, Turkey November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsalâ€

ISTANBUL A Turkish prosecutor has opened an investigation into the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) head Selahattin Demirtas over alleged comments about Kurdish self-rule, Dogan news agency reported on Monday.

On Sunday, a congress of Kurdish groups, including the HDP, made a call for self-rule after a two-day meeting in the southeastern city of Diyarbakir.

"The rightful resistance mounted by our people against the policies that degrade the Kurdish problem, is essentially a demand and struggle for local self-governance and local democracy," the groups said in their final resolution.

(This story has been corrected to change second paragraph to say that Sunday meeting was of Kurdish groups, not Turkish)

(Reporting by Melih Aslan and Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; editing by John Stonestreet)