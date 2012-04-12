DIYARBAKIR, Turkey Two Turkish soldiers were killed and three were wounded in clashes with Kurdish militants at the Iraqi border, officials said on Thursday.

Fighting between security forces and members of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) erupted late on Wednesday near the town of Uludere, they said.

Military reinforcements were being sent to the region by helicopter. It was not known whether any militants had been killed.

The army was acting on intelligence reports that a group of PKK fighters had crossed the border from a base in the Zap region of northern Iraq and were planning attacks in Turkish cities, the officials said.

Most of the PKK is based in remote areas of Kurdish-run northern Iraq, which borders Turkey's mainly Kurdish southeast.

Clashes between the PKK and security forces have escalated in recent weeks, coinciding with the spring thaw in the mountainous area, when fighting traditionally picks up.

More than 40,000 people have died since the PKK took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984. The rebels have dropped early demands for an independent homeland and now say they are fighting for cultural rights and greater autonomy for Turkey's estimated 15 million Kurds.

(Reporting by Seyhmus Cakan, writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by John Stonestreet)