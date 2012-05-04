TUNCELI, Turkey Kurdish militants opened fire on Turkish troops who were carrying out a raid against suspected militant hideouts in eastern Turkey, killing three soldiers, security officials said on Friday.

The Turkish military launched the operation against Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants overnight in the mountainous Tunceli province.

Army helicopters ferried special forces teams to the area at dawn on Friday, but their operations were hindered by heavy fog and rain, the officials said.

They said a group of around 15-20 PKK militants had been planning attacks on the Tunceli town centre. There was no immediate information on PKK casualties.

Spring generally sees an upsurge in clashes between the Turkish army and the PKK as the militants emerge from their winter shelters.

More than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict between the PKK and the Turkish state since the militants took up arms in 1984 with the aim of creating an independent Kurdish state.

The PKK is considered a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

