DIYARBAKIR, Turkey A 15-year-old boy was killed and one man wounded in Turkey's troubled southeast after gunfire erupted during the funeral of a Kurdish separatist militant, a local official said on Thursday.

The incident late on Wednesday occurred a day after Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan held a landmark meeting with Kemal Kilicdarolgu, leader of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), setting aside differences to thrash out a common approach to ending the long-running conflict.

There were conflicting accounts about who opened fire on the funeral procession in the town of Yusekova near the border with Iraq after it turned into a rally in support of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), a militant group that took up arms against the Turkish state in the early 1980s.

District official Aziz Uzeyir Ozeren told reporters at the town in Hakkari province that PKK gunmen, wearing civilian clothes rather than their usual green fatigues, fired on protesters to stir trouble. Firat News, a website close to the PKK, said police were responsible.

Teenager Ozgur Tasar was killed and Veysel Yildirim, 34, was wounded, Ozeren said.

Tensions are bubbling up anew in Turkey's mainly Kurdish southeast as the PKK steps up attacks following a spring thaw.

Most PKK fighters are based in northern Iraq, and the militants increase their incursions into neighbouring Turkey once the snow melts and mountains become passable.

For its part, the government has taken a harder stance against the PKK over the past year, halting state contacts with the militant group and arresting members of the Kurdistan Communities Union (KCK) for alleged ties to the PKK.

Turkey has also warned Syria against encouraging PKK attacks as payback for Ankara's strong stand in support of a popular uprising against President Bashar al-Assad.

In a separate incident late on Wednesday, PKK militants kidnapped three people, including a soldier, near the town of Lice in Diyarbakir province, security sources said.

A group of militants set up a roadblock and stopped about 30 vehicles to check identification cards before taking the soldier and two others captive, they said. Security forces have launched an operation in the area to rescue the hostages.

More than 40,000 people, mainly Kurds, have died in nearly three decades of fighting between the PKK and Turkish armed forces. The United States, European Union and Turkey list the PKK as a terrorist organisation.

The PKK has scaled back its demands for an independent homeland to some political autonomy for Turkey's estimated 14 million ethnic Kurds.

But a political solution appears difficult as thousands of Kurdish politicians and activists have been arrested in recent years and remain in prison during their trials on charges connected with supporting the PKK.

On Thursday, police detained six mayors belonging to the pro-Kurdish Peace and Democracy Party, including the mayor of the city of Van, on charges of links with the PKK.

