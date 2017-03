DIYARBAKIR Turkish jets struck Kurdish militant targets in the southeastern province of Hakkari late on Wednesday, hitting shelters and armed posts, the army said in a statement on Thursday.

Turkish security forces have regularly targeted camps belonging to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) , deemed a terrorist organisation by Ankara, the United States and the European Union, since the collapse of a ceasefire in July.

