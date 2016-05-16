ISTANBUL The Turkish military killed 16 Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighters in an operation backed by air power near the Iranian border and another six militants elsewhere in southeast Turkey, the armed forces said on Monday.

The air force-backed operation was carried out in Yuksekova while the other six fighters were killed in fighting near the Syrian and Iraqi borders, the military said in a statement. All the clashes occurred on Sunday, it said.

(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)