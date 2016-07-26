DIYARBAKIR, Turkey Two Turkish soldiers were killed on Tuesday in separate incidents involving Kurdish militants, security sources said, as violence roils Turkey's mainly Kurdish southeast region.

One soldier died when an explosive detonated in the road as his vehicle passed by in Van province near the Iranian border, the sources said. Two soldiers were also wounded.

Another soldier was killed and one wounded during a clash near the town of Silvan in Diyarbakir province, they said.

Fighters of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) were behind the attack, the sources said.

Southeast Turkey has seen the worst violence in two decades since the PKK abandoned a two-year ceasefire in July 2015 after coming under attack from Turkish forces, with thousands killed.

The PKK took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984 and more than 40,000 people, mainly Kurds, have died in the ensuing violence.

Turkey is on tenterhooks after a faction of the military attempted to stage a coup on July 15. At least 246 people were killed.

