DIYARBAKIR Kurdish militants killed an official of Turkey's ruling AK Party in the country's southeastern province of Sirnak after abducting him and his brother during a security check on a highway late on Friday, security sources said.

The body of Naci Adiyaman, head of the youth wing for the AK Party's Beytussebap district, was found about a kilometre away from where he and his brother Fikret were kidnapped. Militants burnt their car before taking them to the mountainous area, sources said.

Operations to find and rescue the other kidnapped brother were still underway.

Conflict between the autonomy-seeking PKK and the Turkish military flared up in July last year after the collapse of a ceasefire. Thousands of militants, security force members and civilians have since been killed in fighting across the region.

More than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict since the PKK, designated a terrorist group by Turkey and its Western allies, began its insurgency in 1984.

