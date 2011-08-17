DIYARBAKIR, Turkey Seven Turkish soldiers were killed and 11 wounded on Wednesday when their convoy was hit by a series of blasts in the southeastern Hakkari province, officials said, in the latest attack by Kurdish guerrillas on the military.

A statement from the provincial governor's office blamed militants from the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) for the attack in Hakkari's Cukurca district near the Iraqi border, an area where PKK separatists are active.

"As a result of four separate explosions, seven of our soldiers were killed and 11 were wounded. Security forces have launched operations in the area and these are continuing," the statement said.

The PKK did not immediately claim responsibility for the attacks. Earlier, security sources told Reuters that eight soldiers had been killed in a suspected bomb attack.

Defence Minister Ismet Yilmaz denounced the attackers. "They are living in dreams. There is nothing they can get from Turkey through terrorism. We will beat them through law and democracy. Everyone will see how we'll do that, God willing," state-run Anatolian news agency quoted Yilmaz as saying.

Recent Turkish media reports have said Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan plans to launch a new offensive against the PKK in southeast Turkey after the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan ends.

The latest deaths come only days after three soldiers were killed in an ambush by PKK guerrillas as they returned from a patrol in the southeastern province of Sirnak.

In July, Kurdish fighters also killed 13 troops, the highest

death toll for Turkish troops in an attack since the PKK ended a cease-fire in February.

More than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict since the PKK took up arms for Kurdish self-rule in 1984.

Last month, the PKK's jailed leader Abdullah Ocalan sent word through his lawyers that he had agreed with Turkish officials to set up a "peace council" aimed at ending the conflict.

Ocalan said the council should be formed within one month, though it was unclear what form it would take.

The proposal came a month after Erdogan's AK Party won an election for a third term in power and two months after Ocalan threatened war unless the government entered talks.

(Reporting by Seyhmus Cakan, additional reporting by Ece Toksabay in Istanbul; writing by Jonathon Burch; editing by David Stamp)