ANKARA The Turkish military hit targets belonging to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) near the Iraqi border, the military said in a statement on Thursday.

The military said it hit caves and other targets in a rural area near the southeastern town of Yuksekova. It also said it hit an area near Zap in northern Iraq.

