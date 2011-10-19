Oct 19 - Turkey launched air and ground assaults on Kurdish militants in Iraq on Wednesday, vowing to take "great revenge" after 24 Turkish soldiers were killed in one of the deadliest Kurdish attacks in decades.

Here are some details about Turkey's military NATO's second biggest standing force.

* BACKGROUND:

-- Turkey, which has frequently accused neighbour Iraq of not doing enough to crack down on Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) rebel bases in the mountains of northern Iraq, has launched air and ground operations across the border several times in the past.

-- It last launched a major land incursion in 2008, when it sent in 10,000 troops backed by air power.

-- Earlier this month, Turkey's parliament passed a bill extending permission for the military to mount cross-border operations against Kurdish militants in northern Iraq during the coming year. Ankara has not ruled out launching another cross-border operation since PKK rebels stepped up attacks in July.

* TURKEY'S ARMED FORCES:

-- Turkey has the second largest standing force in NATO after the United States.

-- There are 800,000 personnel, including 379,000 reserves. The armed forces are made up of the army (402,000 personnel), the navy (46,000), the air force (60,000), a 150,000-strong paramilitary force and a coast guard of 3,200.

-- ARMY:

-- The Chief of General Staff is General Necdet Ozel, who was appointed in August in a shake-up seen as consolidating civilian control of the military.

-- Turkey is divided into four military sectors. These sectors are assigned to four field armies, the first three of which would come under NATO command in the event of a NATO reinforced alert.

-- The four field armies are headquartered in Turkey's largest city Istanbul; in Malatya in southeastern Anatolia with a defensive mission facing Syria, Iraq, and Iran; in Erzincan in eastern Anatolia covering the borders with Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan; and in Izmir on the Aegean coast, a sector established in mid-1970s amid growing tensions with Greece.

* AIR FORCE:

-- Turkey has two tactical air forces divided between east and west. The country has more than 420 combat-capable aircraft, transport planes and gunship helicopters, including US Northrop F5 Freedom fighter aircraft and ground attack aircraft including F-16s.

-- Turkey is in talks with the United States to deploy a base for a fleet of U.S. Predator drones on Turkish soil to help the fight against the PKK. The U.S. military, which is due to pull out from Iraq at the end of the year, flies unarmed surveillance Predators based in Iraq and shares images and vital intelligence with Turkey.

Security experts say Turkey is dependent on the Predators and other spy aircraft in its fight against the PKK.

-- Turkey and Israel signed an agreement in 2005 for the procurement of 10 Heron drone aircraft from Israel, used primarily for surveillance. The $185 million project has been marred by delays and a diplomatic row between the once close regional allies.

* NAVY:

-- The navy has 14 submarines, 23 frigates, 24 fast patrol boats and 22 mine sweepers, hunters and layers.

* FORCES ABROAD:

-- Turkish troops are serving in Afghanistan as part of ISAF and in Bosnia as part of EUFOR. It also has troops in missions in Northern Cyprus and Lebanon.

-- Turkey also has around 1,300 troops inside Iraq at small observation outposts that it set up during the 1990s with Baghdad's permission, the Iraqi government says.

(Sources: Reuters/The Institute for National Security Studies at Tel Aviv University/Turkish Armed Forces/allaboutturkey.com; Writing by Ibon Villelabeitia)