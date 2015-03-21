IS gunmen target civilians fleeing Mosul by night
MOSUL, Iraq Islamic State gunmen are opening fire on men, women and children as they try to flee Mosul under cover of darkness, civilians who escaped the besieged Iraqi city said on Friday.
DIYARBAKIR, Turkey The jailed leader of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) called on Saturday for the militant group to hold a congress in order to end a three-decade insurgency against the Turkish state.
"We regard it necessary for the PKK to hold a congress to end the armed struggle against the Turkish Republic," Ocalan said in message read out by Kurdish politicians at a rally to mark the Kurdish "Newroz" New Year.
KAPITAN ANDREEVO, Bulgaria Bulgarian police on Friday removed nationalists who were blocking border checkpoints with Turkey in an effort to stop buses bringing Bulgarian ethnic Turks to vote in Sunday's election, amid growing tension between the two neighbours.