Turkey launched an air and artillery assault on Kurdish guerrilla targets in northern Iraq overnight after Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said he had lost patience with separatists fighting in southeastern Turkey.

Here are some details on the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) rebel group, which has carried out a series of attacks.

* BEGINNINGS:

-- Abdullah Ocalan founded the group in 1974 and adopted the name Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in 1978 for a Marxist-Leninist insurgency fighting for an independent Kurdish state.

* FIGHT FOR A HOMELAND:

-- The PKK took up arms against Turkey in 1984 with the aim of creating an ethnic homeland in the southeast. Nearly 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict since then.

-- The PKK is listed as a terrorist organisation by Ankara, the United States and the European Union.

-- Ocalan was captured and sentenced to death by a Turkish court in 1999, but the sentence was reduced to life imprisonment in October 2002 after Turkey abolished the death penalty.

-- Fighting dwindled after Ocalan's capture. It also led to many PKK unilateral ceasefires and to the withdrawal of rebel fighters from Turkey.

-- Most of the remaining 4,000 PKK fighters are based in the mountains of neighbouring northern Iraq, from where they have launched attacks on Turkish targets.

* POLITICAL STRUGGLE:

-- After his capture, Ocalan emphasised the importance of winning rights for the Kurds through a political rather than an armed struggle. In a statement last month, Ocalan sent word through his lawyers that he had agreed with Turkish officials to set up a "peace council" aimed at ending the conflict.

-- The proposal came a month after Erdogan's AK Party won a parliamentary election for a third consecutive time and two months after Ocalan had threatened "war" unless the government entered talks about the PKK insurgency.

* NEW FIGHTING - NEW CEASEFIRES:

-- Erdogan's government had lifted some restrictions on Kurdish cultural and political rights to try to end the conflict. Kurds say Erdogan's "democratic opening" was just rhetoric and that restrictions and mass arrests of Kurdish politicians in the southeast continued.

-- Citing a lack of progress, Ocalan said in May 2010 there was no point in continuing peace efforts. On June 1, 2010 the PKK formally scrapped a 14-month unilateral cease-fire.

-- The PKK declared a new "period of non-action" in August 2010 and then extended it until the June 2011 election to give the ruling AK Party space to address Kurdish grievances but on February 28, 2011, Kurdish guerrillas called off the cease-fire.

-- Ahmet Deniz, a member of the PKK leadership, said it was ending the one-sided truce because Erdogan's government had not adequately pursued initiatives to resolve the conflict.

* RECENT MAJOR INCIDENTS:

July 14 - Kurdish fighters killed 13 Turkish soldiers in the worst clash since the PKK ended their latest cease-fire in February. Seven militants were also killed.

July 23 - Kurdish rebels shot dead three Turkish soldiers in an ambush in a village in the southeastern province of Mardin.

Aug 17 - The PKK attacked a military convoy at Cukurca in southeast Turkey's Hakkari province. Eight soldiers and one member of the state-backed village guard militia were killed and 15 others were wounded. (Writing by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)